LEWISTON — Kristen Cloutier, a native of Lewiston-Auburn, is seeking re-election to House District 60.

Previously serving as the Lewiston City Council president and as interim mayor, Cloutier serves on the Taxation Committee, and was appointed to the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study and Recommend Funding Solutions for the State’s Transportation System.

Having been a caregiver to her mother, Cloutier introduced legislation to create a refundable tax credit for family caregivers. “Caring for a loved one can be joyous work, but it can also be incredibly difficult. We need to recognize the sacrifices family caregivers are making,” she said in a written statement.

In addition, Cloutier sponsored legislation that created a loan program for credentialing expenses for New Mainers; and that proposed increased funding for ESL and funded an on-the-job training program for businesses. She co-sponsored legislation that created an Automatic Voter Registration system, and that revised the Lead Poisoning Control Act, mandating all 1- and 2-year-olds be tested for lead poisoning.

In July, Cloutier was one of several legislators who worked with the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Maine Tribal Populations to review over 450 bills left from the last legislative session, for consideration in a future session. “Some of my proudest moments as a legislator were when I came together with over 55 of my colleagues from all parties to examine racial disparities across all systems,” she said.

She is an alumnae of Emerge Maine and was awarded their Rising Star Award in 2017 for her mentorship and support of other women running for elected office. That same year, she was recognized as a Woman of Excellence by the National Foundation of Women Legislators.

In 2019, Cloutier was honored with the YWCA of Central Maine’s Lee Young Leadership Award in recognition of her civic, organizational, and community leadership.

She holds an undergraduate degree from Northeastern University and a graduate degree from the University of Southern Maine, and is actively involved in the Lewiston-Auburn community, serving as a member of the Community Concepts board of directors, the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College Community Advisory Board, and the Lewiston-Auburn Railroad board of directors.

« Previous

Next »