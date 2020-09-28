100 Years Ago: 1920

“It may be prohibition and it may be the fear of the law,” said a local barber while at work Saturday morning, “or better still perhaps the world is reforming, but nevertheless, after several nights with no street fighting whatever, there has yet to be a holdup or an assault. None in Lewiston, and I remember it. Since the dastardly July, which the police on investigation found results from two ten-year old boys playing wild west.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

A highlight of the day tomorrow when the Androscoggin County government salutes Maine’s sesquicentennial will be the appearance of Miss Maine 1970, Karen J. Johnson of Cumberland Foreside. Miss Johnson will be at the county building at 11:30 and will be the guest of honor at a luncheon at the Steer House at 12:30. Upon returning to the County building Miss Johnson will be at the Civil Defense conference room where she will speak on her experiences in the Miss America pageant and will conduct a question and answer session. Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Albert C. Johnson, Karen became Miss Maine on June 24 of this year and is taking off from her studies at Oberlin Conservatory, Oberlin, Ohio, for private lessons. Second runner-up in the Sept. 12 Miss America Scholarship Pageant, she has made many public appearances since her return from Atlantic City.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The upcoming production of "Lewiston: A New Home," a musical production about the city's history, will feature entirely original music and written by two Lewiston natives. Musical Director Paul G. Caron and choreographer Annette Bourque, both local community theater veterans, have teamed up to create a diverse repertoire of songs and dance numbers for the production, which will run Sept. 28, 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. Though their theatrical credits are numerous, Bourque and Caron agree the centennial production, which spans the last 200 years of the city's history, was one of their bigger assignments. A Lewiston native and assistant research professor at the University of Southern Maine, 38-year-old Caron had never undertaken an original work, but said the music and lyrics came relatively easily. From May to August, Caron spent his free time at the library, talking to the city's seniors, and composing the 18 songs that will provide the musical backdrop for this show. Because Caron wanted the music in each number to match the time period, the music incorporates a wide range of Influences — from Broadway to Canadian folk. "It's just having a wide Interest in music that helps for this type of show," he said. Among the musical numbers are "Dreams of My Younger Days," a sad soliloquy about the depression era; "A New Home," a busy choral number celebrating Lewiston's ethnic diversity at a new home at the turn of the century.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

