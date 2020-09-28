Before a COVID-19 outbreak at the York County Jail this summer, at least four other jails in Maine were not requiring inmates and employees to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a review by the Maine Department of Corrections.

That outbreak infected nearly half of the inmates and correctional officers at the Alfred jail. The York County sheriff told the Portland Press Herald that face coverings were not required there most of the time, flaunting a key recommendation from public health experts.

So Department of Corrections staff visited the state’s 15 jails to review their pandemic protocols. The report provided to the Press Herald does not include the department’s findings from their visit to York County, and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a public records request for any documents related to that jail.

But the report also found fault with the practices at other jails. The Kennebec County Jail, in particular, did not require anyone to wear masks.

“The facility was mandating mask wearing and screening staff, but the Sheriff opted to discontinue these efforts in June against the recommendation of the Jail Administrator,” a department employee wrote in his evaluation. “After my visit, the facility decided to reintroduce these prevention measures.”

Two Bridges Regional Jail provided masks to inmates and employees, but did not require their use until September, after the virus spread through the York County Jail. The Knox County Jail did not require masks for inmates, and the department employee observed that many employees also did not wear them. The Somerset County jail required masks for employees but not for inmates.

Anna Black, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, said all of the jails have made changes since the visits by the state.

“MDOC and the Maine Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) engaged in a few short conversations in preparation to these visits, specifically to establish norms for the visits,” Black wrote in an email. “The two agencies agreed that the protocol reviews and subsequent conversations would be done in the spirit of professional courtesy. It was conveyed to all staff involved that no part of the visit constituted a formal inspection or an investigation. The objective of each individual MDOC reviewer was to compile a snapshot for the facility to use in determining their next course of action.”

Department staff will return to the jails 60 days after the first visit, she said, “for discussion and reflection about responses and changes.”

