• Ernst S. Anduze, 40, of Portland on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, burglary, aggravated criminal trespass and aggravated assault, 10:22 p.m. Sunday in Norway by Oxford Police Department.

• Dawn M. Clark, 36, of 202 Maine St., Norway, on charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence assault, 12:49 p.m. Saturday at that address by Norway Police Department.

• Ada L. Dion, 48, of 60 Sebago Road, Hiram, on charges of theft of services and theft by unauthorized use of property, 11:28 p.m. Friday in Fryeburg.

• Jennie M. Friree, 41, of 223 Paris Hill Road, South Paris, on charges of domestic violence stalking and violation of condition of release, 9:45 p.m. Saturday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Seth A. Janczak, 30, of 1149 Pequawket Trail, West Baldwin on charges of violation of condition of release and criminal trespass, 8:36 p.m. Sunday at 25 South Hiram Road, Hiram, by Maine State Police.

• Tommy T. Paine Jr., 38, of 66 Tiger Hill Road, Oxford, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 6:57 p.m. Friday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• James D. Reid, 58, of 897 Egypt Ridge, Spencer, West Virginia, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 5:41 a.m. Sunday in the Walmart parking lot in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

