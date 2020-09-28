PARIS — The Select Board unanimously agreed Monday to have the fire chief start the process to purchase a new firetruck.

The vehicle will replace a 30-year-old firetruck — the oldest in the fleet — which Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere said is unlikely to pass inspection when it is due in February.

Blaquiere said the department can no longer find parts for it. Among the 13 deficiencies he listed for the truck included only one windshield wiper is working, the transmission jumps and the pump power light does not work.

The truck has a little more than 33,000 miles on it, “but those are hard miles,” Blaquiere said.

The lease-purchase deal the Select Board approved would cap the expenses at $410,666 for a Ferrara model with a down payment of about $90,000 plus five payments over five years.

Town Manager Dawn Noyes reported that the town has received a grant for $5,000 from Center for Tech and Civic Life to help with costs for the upcoming November election, including personal protective equipment, postage and other expenses for absentee ballots.

The board approved liquor licenses for Celebration Barn Theater and Luchador Tacos at its new location on Main Street.

Selectman Scott McElravy resigned his seat on the Planning Board, leaving it with just two members. Noyes said residents interested in the position should contact her at the Town Office.

Blaquiere told the board about the Fire Department’s involvement in a Make-A-Wish celebration for a teenage girl in town, when the firefighters helped to transform an empty shack into a she-shed dance studio in a matter of a couple of hours.

A car recently crashed into the Paris-Norway townline monument, causing considerable damage to the stone structure, Noyes said. She expects the car owner’s insurance to pay for the repair.

