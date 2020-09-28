I am a Vietnam veteran. I was married when I received my draft notice on my 23rd birthday.

President Trump makes disparaging remarks about people who disagree with him. He has made many insulting remarks about Sen. John McCain because he was a prisoner of war. Trump said McCain was not a hero.

Trump also attacked a couple that loss a son in combat because they spoke at the Democratic convention in 2016.

In 2018 he went to France. He was supposed to pay respects to the World War I soldiers buried there. He did not go to the event “due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” and he reportedly called the dead soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”

I encourage all veterans and current service members to not vote for Trump. Especially those who have injuries and/or illnesses caused during combat. All votes are important.

I will vote for Biden for president to bring back respect for everyone in the White House.

Richard Grandmaison, Lewiston

