FARMINGTON — United Way’s “No Bail … Go Directly to Jail!” Fundraiser has started. Here’s a chance to put a high profile “perp” behind bars for an hour. Community members have agreed to help United Way raise money by being in the “line-up.”

Visit www.uwtva.org and look through the photo array. Click the link and make a selection with a donation. The top three will be picked up in a cruiser, transported and tossed in the clink outside Big Lots for an hour during the week of Oct. 5. Check regularly on www.uwtva.org or www.facebook.com/uwtva for updates on who is in the hot seat.

With so many fundraisers, get-togethers and community events canceled, postponed or turned virtual, United Way is offering this new online fundraiser. All the money raised will be reinvested in the community through community partners, programs and initiatives.

For more information about the United Way or upcoming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or www.facebook.com/uwtva.