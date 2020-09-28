LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its online education center classes for October. All classes are held virtually or telephonically at this time and are free unless noted. Register by mailing [email protected] or calling 207-795-4010. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center or the Facebook page.

Classes

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff, on Zoom. It is a 30-minute class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus online classes or to stay connected with friends and family. A Zoom account is not needed or to download any apps to participate. Participate with computer or hand-held device. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued.

Medicare Made Simple: Online video date and time at convenience; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff. Learn how to navigate Medicare with the introductory course. The presentation is for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who has Medicare and would like to learn more.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource: Phone and/or online at convenience; instructor, Cyber-Senior. Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If interested in group or one-one technology support, reach out for information.Trained volunteers are standing by to answer tech questions and to also help sign up for online training sessions.

Infection Control for COVID-19 & the Flu Season: From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, on Zoom; instructor, Beacon Hospice staff. Review ways to boost the immune system and avoid illness during the winter.

Writing Your Life Story: From 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 14 to Nov. 18, on Zoom; instructor, Connie Jones, Surprised by Aging; class limited to eight. The informal class will get participants on the road to writing about their life. Each week there will be a writing assignment, with topics chosen by the group.

Legal Services for the Elderly: An Overview & COVID-19 Update: From 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, on Zoom; instructor, Andrew Milne, LSE staff attorney. Learn about Legal Services for the Elderly, their helpline, and how they are still here through COVID-19. Milne will also provide a brief update on courts, evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic.

Crafting with Corinne: Wednesday, Oct. 28, at convenience; instructor, Corinne Saindon; prerecorded video/instructions; cost, $5 for two-project kit. Create a holiday pull treat holder and coordinating card. All materials provided. Class limited to 10.

Tai Chi Skills: From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, on Zoom; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff. An hour of Tai Chi practice together.

Groups and exercise

Virtual Knitting Group: From 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday, Oct. 14 and 28, on Zoom, led by SeniorsPlus staff.

Total Strength & Balance: From 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m. Mondays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Fridays on Facebook or seated classes at Lisbon Falls Rec.; instructor, Linn Morin, certified trainer. Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength and balance. To register or for more information, call Linn at 207-523-9055.

Healthy Living for ME Workshops has launched multiple virtual programs, including Tai Chi for Health & Balance, Better Health Now, Better Health Now with Diabetes toolkit, Better Health Now with Chronic Pain toolkit, and Living Well workshops. For more information, go to www.seniorsplus.org or www.healthylivingforme.org.

« Previous

Next »