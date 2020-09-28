(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 28
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Division Semifinals 1, Centreville, Va.
9 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Division Semifinals 2, Centreville, Va.
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas City at Baltimore
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary)
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
Early Tuesday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
