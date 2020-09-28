(All times Eastern)

Monday, September 28

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Division Semifinals 1, Centreville, Va.

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Division Semifinals 2, Centreville, Va.

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. (if necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas City at Baltimore

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary)

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris

