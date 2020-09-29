CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kevin Durant, 32; Roger Bart, 58; Bryant Gumbel, 72; Jerry Lee Lewis, 85.

Happy Birthday: Pay attention to expiration dates, personal documents and money matters. Aim to be fully prepared to take on an unexpected change. Leave nothing to chance, and it will put your mind at ease. A disconnect with someone you’ve known a long time will encourage you to take control and do things your way. Romance and a lifestyle change are favored. Your numbers are 7, 15, 23, 29, 32, 46, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take pride in what you do. You will be judged by what you complete and what you leave unfinished. Put a plan in place that will ensure you take care of business before moving on to preferable pastimes. Romance is favored. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of mind will lead to benefits. Follow your gut feeling when dealing with work-related situations. Refuse to put your health at risk. Protect children and those most vulnerable. Stand up for your rights. Set a good example. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Align yourself with like-minded people. There is safety and strength in numbers. If you want to bring about change, you have to fight for what you want. Don’t let a smooth-talking outsider take advantage of you or your loved ones. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Strive to make a change that allows you to use creative skills to get ahead. A partnership will change the way you view life and how you live. Don’t settle for less when a slight adjustment can make your experience better. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep a close watch over your possessions, finances and domestic situation. Aim to please, but not at the expense of your health or position. Anger will not help you get your way, but preparation and organization will. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Different directions will entice you. Listen to what others say, and you’ll get a sense of what will work in your favor. A systematic move will help build a strong base to implement the changes you want to bring about. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t argue over something you cannot change. Consider every angle, and you will recognize how best to get around someone who is trying to take advantage of you. Focus on self-improvement and meaningful relationships. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Bring about the changes that make you happy. Let go of situations that are holding you back or making you miserable. Use your imagination, and create a plan to help you achieve a lifestyle geared toward personal growth and inner peace. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think twice before you share personal information. Someone will be searching for a way to make you look bad. An emotional situation will escalate if you act on an assumption or get involved in gossip. Concentrate on enlightenment. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s OK to do things differently. A unique idea will encourage you to diversify and use your skills and knowledge to up your income. A domestic change will push you to make adjustments that will bring you peace of mind. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your lifestyle, relationships with others and the ways you keep fit. Setting up a routine will encourage better health, proper diet and achieving your goals. Putting romance back in your life will bring you closer to someone you love. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination, strive to be unique and don’t be afraid to share your thoughts and insights into trends. A change will improve your vision regarding how you handle your money, health and contractual matters. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are passionate, intense and unpredictable. You are assertive and energetic.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.