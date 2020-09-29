Social media accounts

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

High School graduate, ELHS

Community Organizations:

Board of directors, Auburn Business Association; board of directors, Lewiston Auburn Railroad; committee member, Lewiston Auburn Health Committee; community volunteer leader, American Red Cross Mid Coast Chapter

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Golf, fishing, spending time with grandchildren

Family status:

Married to Margie for 35 years with 4 adult children and 4 grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: 10 years

Committee assignments (if elected):

I currently serve as the minority lead on the Taxation Committee and expect to remain there.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

It has been a mixed bag. Maine has had fewer deaths than most of the rest of the country, but our state budget will be severely impacted because of arbitrary decisions that were not based on science.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Maine will be short at least $1.4 billion over the next three years. Increasing taxes on family budgets that have been devastated by the pandemic is not the answer.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I focus on what is best for my community. The fact that I am running unopposed is in large part due to my ability to represent Republicans, Democrats and independents effectively.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Getting our economy back to create opportunities for young people to remain here to raise a family. We need to return to the traditional Maine values of hard work, mutual respect, and tolerance.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Outside money is ruining Maine’s tradition of independence. Sen. Collins is continually rated “the most bipartisan U.S. senator.” Her good work and name are being slandered by outside money.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Help Maine recover from COVID-19 as quickly as possible. My focus will be on Maine’s most vulnerable. Maine failed to prioritize before the pandemic, even though state spending increased almost $1 billion.

