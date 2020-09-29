PORTLAND — The Portland Symphony Orchestra’s 2020-21 season continues with a classical concert featuring stunning interpretations of works by Brahms and J.S. Bach as well as prolific composer Sofia Gubaidulina. The concert will be led by internationally-renowned guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt. The performance is professionally recorded at Merrill Auditorium for digital release on the newly-launched Portland Symphony TV video platform.

The concert will be available to watch on demand for all Passport subscribers and ticket-holders starting Saturday, Nov. 14. Single tickets are now on sale. The PSO will send detailed registration and watch instructions to all ticket and Passport holders preceding the concert.

The program will include J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6, Gubaidulina’s Concordanza and Brahms’ Serenade No. 2.

The PSO Passport offers access to digital concerts, exclusive musical experiences, online Concert Conversations and digital program books. The passport is available in three levels: Super, Standard and Simple. Each level varies.

Founded in 1923, the Portland Symphony Orchestra is one of the largest performing arts organizations in Maine and is regarded as one of the top symphony orchestras of its size in the country. Made up of more than 80 professional musicians, the PSO is renowned for its critically acclaimed performances and broad community engagement. For more information, visit portlandsymphony.org or call PortTIX at 207-842-0800.

