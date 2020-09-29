Social media accounts

Occupation:

Writer, teacher

Education:

B.A./M.A. in anthropology, University of Pennsylvania, plus all course work toward degree in public policy at USM’s Muskie School of Public Service

Community Organizations:

Emergency Food and Shelter Local Board (United Way), chair; member, CREA, BTLT, Congregation Beth Israel; previously: Big Brothers, Big Sisters (my little sister aged out of the program last year).

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I love to cook and collect recipes, especially focused on local, seasonal food. I like to read and walk in the woods. Spending time with my family is very important to me.

Family status:

Married with 5 kids, 3 biological daughters and 2 recently informally adopted sons.

Years in the Legislature: 6

Committee assignments (if elected):

Currently, House Chair of Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services; previously, Appropriations and Financial Affairs, and Taxation

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Balancing health and economic activity is hard but I appreciate that Dr. Shah, head of the MECDC, has led our effort with science — keeping infection numbers low and upping testing capacity.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We must look for savings that don’t impact vital services. But we must also look at our tax system to make sure it focuses on recovery for small businesses and working families, not out-of-state corporations.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I strive to contribute to what I see as the best values of the Democratic Party: honesty, openness, a willingness to listen — and to compromise — and a passion for fairness and equity.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Climate change along with economic and racial inequality. The student debt crisis is a very important part of economic inequality that we must tackle for our future.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Sure, inter-party sniping is frustrating. But, the people of Maine are lucky because more often than not we do work together. Eighty-seven percent of the bills out of my committee were unanimous. This doesn’t make news.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I hope to help us make decisions that will lead to an economic recovery that serves all Mainers. I will strive to make sure that no one, no part of the state, is left behind.

