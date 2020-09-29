GARDINER — Mike Miclon’s spoof of a late-night talk show has been presented at Johnson Hall with no audience since March. But, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, the show will be broadcast from the third-floor historic theater — and there will be 25 seats available for a live audience. The evening will be filled with hilarious comedy, incredible music and wild improvisations.

It will feature physical comedian, Jason Tardy, dynamic folk duo, Oren Robinson & April Reed-Cox (AKA The Early Evening Show Orchestra), international variety artists Tom Murphy, award-winning comedian Dawn Hartill and Fritz Grobe of Diet Coke and Mento’s fame, and host-funny man Mike Miclon.

The Early Evening Show, created in Buckfield’s Oddfellow Theater in 1998, is the longest-running live variety show in Maine and for the first time in its history will actually be on the air. The Bangor Daily News called the show “a seamless, hilarious production” and CBS Sunday Morning called it “must-see reality.” The show comes complete with a band, guest interviews, improv commercials, big finales and a guest spot from the Buckfield Department of Tourism.

Audience members will be able to watch the show from their own homes but will still be able to interact with the show through Facebook and text messaging throughout the evening. Audience members attending the show will enter the theater on the Mechanic Street entrance. Social distancing and masks on entry and exit will be required. The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link. Each unique link will be sent through email the day of the show. Each ticket purchased covers a household.

Due to the coronavirus, Johnson Hall has had to cancel all performances through early May at the theater, and all the performers in the show has had their performances canceled around the world. The show is an opportunity for art and theater lovers to not only support Johnson Hall but the artists as well.

Tickets are available through the Johnson Hall website, johnsonhall.org/event/internet-streaming-early-evening-show-october-3rd. For more information, contact Pam Rideout at [email protected]

