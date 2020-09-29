LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library is hosting an all-ages book challenge, “Fall Into Books!,” until Dec. 1. Every book read enters readers in a drawing for a book prize. Track reading online at treat.beanstack.org or call the library to record an entry.

The Armchair Traveler Game is on Facebook at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. The library provides the continent, date, compass direction and weather. The rest of the journey is up to the traveler. Online Story Time is held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays when staff will share favorite picture books, rhymes and songs.

The Halloween Spooktacular will be a live stream on Facebook this year. Tune in at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, for spooky stories and songs to celebrate the Halloween season. Festive, wearable Halloween crafts DIY Style will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays on Facebook. Book recommendations will be given on Facebook at noon Saturdays, Oct. 10 and 24 for Bonkers for Books.

The library is open for browsing and computer use by appointment only Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Everyone must comply with safety guidelines. Curbside service is available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Reserve items, and appointments will be made for pick up. Call 207-897-3631 for more information.

