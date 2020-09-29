Social media accounts

Occupation:

Customer service representative

Education:

Graduated cum laude from the University of Southern Maine with a BA in political science; graduated Lewiston High School, 1972

Community Organizations:

Literacy Volunteers – Androscoggin, board of directors; SeniorsPlus, board of directors; Maine Bicentennial Commission; National Caucus of Environmental Legislators; Maine Children’s Caucus; Maine Seniors’ Caucus; Healthy Androscoggin, former board of directors; L/A Arts, former board of directors; Androscoggin Head Start, former board of directors; American Red Cross, blood donor every 8 weeks; Lewiston High School Performing Arts Boosters, former corresponding secretary; Lewiston Elementary School Building Committees, Farwell, Geiger and Connors; National Campaign for Grade Level Reading.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Gardening, cooking, listening to music (especially The Beatles), reading, live theater, self-study of the Holocaust, and early American history and following Boston sports teams.

Family status:

Married with three adult children, all of whom live and work in Lewiston-Auburn.

Years in the Legislature: 1982-1992, 2016-2020 in Maine House of Representatives; 1992-1994, Maine Senate

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations and Financial Affairs; Education and Cultural Affairs; Labor and Housing

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

We had to find the balance of public health and economic stability. We had to manage the spread of the virus, make sure children are fed, families have housing and our businesses stay afloat.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We need to make up $528 million. We will have to consider a hiring freeze, looking at unspent funds from last year’s budget, curtailments of varying amounts across state agencies.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

In all my public service it has never been about party. That’s why my successes are shared with Republicans, Greens and independent members of the Legislature. Good policy knows no partisan boundaries

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Climate change is the greatest threat to our health, economy, and future. We know the Gulf of Maine has warmed faster than 99% of the ocean. We need to move from fossil fuel to electrification.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Voters are frustrated with the tone of officials and disgusted with how our political process works. I would require legislators to attend The National Institute for Civil Discourse programs as I have

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will support initiatives to bolster 2-year programs at our career and technical centers. A 4-year degree is not for everyone.

