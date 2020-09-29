Social media accounts

Facebook.com/jonathanconnorformaine

Occupation:

Retired Air Force veteran, Realtor, small business owner

Education:

Lewiston HS, Community College of the Air Force, Park University

Community Organizations:

Calvary Baptist Church; Greater Portland Board of Realtors; VFW; American Legion

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

RVing, reading, sports (hockey, football), photography, vacationing with my wife

Family status:

Married 25+ years (Angie), 3 grown children (Julia, McKayla, Jonny), 1 grandchild (Eleanor)

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

N/A

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I believe the initial response had good intentions; however, the unilateral decision making, lack of transparency, and unnecessary rules on citizens and businesses has been a failure. We can do better.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Ensuring our government is affordable, efficient, and effective needs to be a constant check and balance. I’ll work on behalf of taxpayers in regard to spending while prioritizing our most vulnerable.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I don’t consider myself a “politician” but rather a concerned citizen. A party label doesn’t define a candidate or elected official. My No. 1 priority will be the citizens of District 58 . . . not a party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

I believe the most pressing matter for future generations is rebuilding a strong economy, keeping citizens safe, affordable health care, quality education and protecting their freedoms and liberties.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

We’re all tired of attack ads on TV, the mail, and online. I believe campaigns should focus on ideas. I respect my opponent, our differences come from issues and opinions, not from personal attacks.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

For the citizens of District 58, my primary focus is rebuilding a strong economy, protecting our vulnerable, affordable health care, quality education and defending our freedoms and liberties.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: