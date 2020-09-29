Social media accounts
https://www.facebook.com/KSCMaineHouse
Occupation:
Assistant director, Center Operations, Harward Center for Community Partnerships, Bates College
Education:
B.A in journalism from Northeastern University; M.A. in leadership studies from the University of Southern Maine
Community Organizations:
University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College Community Advisory Board; Lewiston-Auburn Railroad Board of Directors; Community Concepts Board of Directors
Personal information (hobbies, etc.):
Reading, cooking, spending time with family and friends
Family status:
Married to Denny Bourgoin, one daughter, Ridley, and two rescue dogs, Huck and Jax
Years in the Legislature: 2
Committee assignments (if elected):
Taxation currently; requesting Appropriations if reelected
Q&A
1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?
Balancing public health and economic security is difficult. Collaboration helped to effectively respond to the pandemic, but information sharing with residents and businesses could have been better.
2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?
We can improve the budget situation by utilizing reserves and looking for savings, while also examining our tax system to ensure its focus is on supporting working class families and small businesses.
3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?
Part of what makes me a Democrat is how I interpret the circumstances around particular issues. However, having served as a non-partisan municipal official, I know how to work in a bipartisan manner.
4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?
Racial inequity is the issue I am hearing most about from constituents, and it’s an issue affecting everything from our health care and housing policies, to our systems of education and incarceration.
5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?
This is a very divisive time. One of my strengths, and greatest joys, has been to bring people together in conversation. I will always work with others, regardless of party, to meet constituent needs.
6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?
We need to focus on our economic recovery from the pandemic, while actively addressing racial inequity, climate change, health care coverage, education, and a multitude of other pressing issues.
