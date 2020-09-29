LEWISTON – Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, has announced his reelection campaign for District 21.

According to a written statement, during his service in Augusta, Libby achieved several legislative accomplishments on behalf of Lewiston residents:

• He negotiated a state budget compromise that doubled the Homestead Property Tax Exemption from $9,100 to $18,200, and blocked proposed elimination of the program for Mainers under age 65.

• Because of reforms he helped secure in Maine’s budget, state funding for Lewiston Public Schools increased by the largest margin in decades, including an additional $101 million since 2015.

• He wrote and helped pass first-in-the-nation consumer protections for the electricity supply market, providing options for consumers caught in expensive, multi-year contracts.

• He fought for more state funding for local pedestrian safety improvement projects, and helped secure state highway department funding for Lewiston in recent years.

• He helped pass legislation to streamline the permitting process for historic mill redevelopment, and expanded the historic preservation tax credit to include multi-phase projects like Bates Mill No. 5.

• He helped pass legislation concerning abandoned buildings that empowers local officials to fight blight, preserve the character and safety of neighborhoods, and protect surrounding property values.

“I’m proud of my work representing our city in the Maine Senate,” Libby said in a statement. “Lewiston needs a strong, experienced advocate in Augusta and I will continue to be that voice in the State House.”

In addition to legislative accomplishments, Libby has prioritized helping Lewiston families resolve difficulties with agencies of federal, state and local government, on issues including unemployment insurance benefits, unclaimed cash held by the state treasurer, property tax benefits available to seniors, and services for individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities, as examples.

Libby is a graduate of Bates College and earned his master of business administration at the University of Southern Maine.

Outside of the Legislature, Libby works as a consultant helping nonprofits and local governments administer and finance projects.

His wife, Andrea, is an intensive care nurse at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He has two sons, Jude and Charlie.

