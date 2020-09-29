DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m the bingo hall manager for the Loaves & Fishes bingo hall, now at 1119 Lisbon St. (Carriage House) in Lewiston. Because of COVID-19, we have been closed since March 19.

Bingo is our biggest moneymaker that supports all that Loaves and Fishes does for Sabattus and surrounding areas. We are a food bank for locals and support at least 88 families for pickup food supplies weekly. We also help people by putting together boxes for their holiday meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

During Christmas, we have a Giving Tree for those who have nothing so they can have a happier holiday season. All people are vetted to make sure they are in need of these services.

Because we have no money coming in from bingo and are not sure when it will start again (as we need to be able to have 100 people gathered together to make enough money for rent and for money to help those in need) we would like to pull together some small holiday fairs.

These fairs will be held at our 1119 Lisbon St. location. We will be renting 15 tables at each Holiday Fair that will be held on a Saturday and Sunday. The cost per table will be $20 per day.

If you have crafts to sell or are a consultant for Pampered Chef, 31, Tupperware or any other type of business, please send us an email at [email protected]. Let me know of your interest and what weekend you would like to be included. Only one consultant per product will be allowed per day.

This call for vendors is on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will be renting no more than 15 tables, but need to rent at least 10 for the fair to be held.

If you cannot email me, please call me at Loaves and Fishes bingo and leave a message at 241-0712. I will be checking messages every day. — Dot, Lewiston

ANSWER: Sounds like a plan! If you are a member of a nonprofit organization and are going to put on a fundraising event, and have the need for volunteers, donated goods, or have tables for vendors to rent, you know what to do — send me a note!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the writer asking about contractors who do weatherization work on mobile homes, a few years ago I inspected some work done by Mainely Mobile Insulation and Weatherization Services and they do excellent work. But I can’t find any way to contact them; maybe you’ll have better luck.

Another option is to check with your local community action agency. They run the Weatherization Assistance Program throughout the state. Even if you aren’t eligible for or interested in that program, the staff there will know all the local contractors who are capable of doing the type of work you’re asking about. You can find a whole list of the agencies along with what areas they serve here:https://www.mainehousing.org/programs-services/energy/weatherization-chip-agency-contacts. — Kelly, Auburn

ANSWER: I couldn’t find the contact number for the company you mentioned either, but perhaps one of our intrepid readers knows who they are and if they are still operating.

