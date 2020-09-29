100 Years Ago: 1920

A joint reception of the YMCA and YWCA will be tendered to the freshman class this evening in Chase Hall, Bates college. In the receiving line will be Pres. and Mrs. Gray, Prof.and Mrs. Leote, Dean Clara L Buswell, Mr. Shaftner, Mr. Carl Belmore, Pres. of YMCA, Mr. Gilbert, YMCA secretary, and Miss Lois Chandler, Pres. of YWCA. The program will consist of a short address of welcome by Pres. Gray; a reading by Miss Irma Haskell, ’21; short speeches of welcome by Mary Chandler ‘21 and Mr. Belmore, ’21 and a cornet solo by Mr. Keneth Steady, ’21.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Simard of Auburn are co-chairmen of the Harvest Dance being held Saturday, Oct. 3 at St. Louis parish hall. The dance is under the auspices of the St. Louis Booster Club and is its first social affair of the new season. ‘The club is providing live music for the dancing which will begin at 8:30 p.m.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Eureka Community Building Committee will hold its annual Harvest Sale on Saturday, Oct. 7, with a new attraction this year. A “Fun Bike Ride” has been added. Those who would like to participate are to be at the Eureka Community Building yard at 9 am. sharp that date. There is no cost, and you need not pro-register, however helmets are a must. Two rides are planned, one a 25-mile ride with a refreshment break halfway through and the other a 6-mile ride. There is no age requirement. There will be a sign-up sheet to fill out that day. The Harvest Sale, the fourth annual event, will take place at the Eureka hall two days, Saturday and Sunday, Oct, 7 and 8, from 9 am to 3 pm.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

