Members of Maine’s business community will discuss what their organizations are doing to prepare for and mitigate the changing climate on Thursday, at the second of four online forums of the Maine Climate Table, a statewide, nonpartisan network of businesses and nonprofits seeking climate change solutions.

The upcoming session, called “Confronting Climate Change in Maine’s Natural Resource Sectors: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries,” takes place from 10 a.m. until noon. It is moderated by Andy Whitman of Manomet Center for Conservation Sciences.

The panelists will be Greg Adams of Irving Woodlands, Bill Mook of Mook Sea Farms and Jenni Tilton-Flood of Flood Brothers Farm.

During the series, panelists will be discussing questions including: How might we finance climate action in Maine and how do we build a skilled workforce to implement the changes needed? How are natural resource sectors such as forestry, fishing and agriculture preparing for climate change? What are Maine businesses doing now to slow climate change?

Other Maine businesses and nonprofits will be represented in the series, including Hannaford Supermarkets, Unum Group, Sugarloaf USA, The Jackson Laboratory, Moody’s Collision Centers, Geiger, Wicked Joe Organic Coffees, Bangor Savings Bank, Spinnaker Trust, Longroad Energy and Insource Renewables.

The series will conclude Oct. 15 with a presentation by Hannah Pingree, director of the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.

The forum is free and open to the public. To register, go to maineclimatetable.org/mct-summit-2020/.

