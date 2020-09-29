FREEPORT — The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport is presenting a virtual art show, “Looking Forward,” which will open online on Friday, Oct. 9, at Meetinghousearts.org. This show will feature artwork that has been created during the pandemic by current member artists as well as new members and celebrates both the time spent in the studio as well as the optimism of moving forward to a place of renewal.

It is being presented in anticipation of ACAF’s brick and mortar gallery, which will be opened at 40 Main St. after renovations are complete. The show will continue until early December when Meetinghouse Arts plans to transition to a holiday show that will run through December.

To support the online show, ACAF plans to also showcase the work presented in the virtual show in the open storefronts along Freeport’s Main Street. This will allow in-person viewing by appointment and will continue for this, and future exhibits, until renovations of the Meetinghouse Arts gallery are complete. Information about viewing the virtual show will be provided on the Meetinghouse Arts website and will be posted in the storefront windows.

In addition to providing downtown Freeport with gallery space, Meetinghouse Arts will be home to a 200-seat performance and presentation space that will provide a venue for theatrical productions, concerts and other artistic and cultural activities. It will be available to local organizations and touring shows and will provide a new creative focal point for the greater Freeport area, helping to strengthen its creative economy. Renovations to the First Parish Congregational Church, which will be the home for Meetinghouse Arts, will begin in October and are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The opening of Meetinghouse Arts will achieve one of the important goals identified in ACAF’s Cultural Plan for the Greater Freeport area. Plans for the renovations have been developed to provide a high-quality venue that is flexible enough in its design to accommodate a wide variety of creative needs. At the same time, Meetinghouse Arts will continue to be used by First Parish Congregational Church for its Sunday services and other needs.

ACAF is working to raise the visibility of the artistic and cultural activities that the Greater Freeport Area has to offer. It is dedicated to fostering arts and culture by enhancing artistic and cultural opportunities for all members of the community, including youth, and promoting the local arts and culture. Its goal is to build the resources necessary to meet the collective needs of Greater Freeport’s performing and visual artists and cultural groups. For more about ACAF, visit FreeportArtsAndCulture.org.

