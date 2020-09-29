As a medical colleague of Dr. Ned Claxton for over 30 years, I’ve come to know him quite well. His background is invaluable to any health care-related legislation.

Additionally, Ned will always place “people over party.”

Perhaps most important, Ned is simply a kind, sensible, compassionate person – something which, sadly, is lacking in today’s political climate.

I ask others to join me in support of Dr. Ned Claxton’s reelection to the Maine Senate.

Michael Sivulich, New Gloucester

