Occupation:

Business owner

Education:

Bachelor of science

Community Organizations:

Gray-New Gloucester Board of Directors; GNG Development Corp.; Husson University Board of Visitors; 100 Women Who Care of Southern Maine

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Volunteering at the Good Shepherd Food Bank, going to auctions and flea markets

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Heath care, with a focus on affordable health care and fighting the opioid crisis; economy, including recovering from the COVID pandemic and reducing student debt; veterans assistance and fighting hunger

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes and no. The stimulus and additional unemployment funds really helped those in need, but I know many families working overtime that didn’t need it. The same applies to the PPP funds.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

How has there been a reduction in tax revenue? My property taxes skyrocketed and I paid my left arm in federal taxes due to being self-employed. Meanwhile I lost my entire income.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I choose to run to make a difference in our state regardless of my party affiliation. Having a D or an R after your name should not affect your goals or work in government.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

How will they get jobs in an environment that has suffered from COVID? How will they pay back their massive college debt? I hope to help with both of those issues.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

So tired of the party divide. It’s exhausting and immature. I plan to bring a positive energy, optimism, and friendly personality with me to Augusta and break through party lines and actually work.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

There is so much work to be done. Great work that has been started and issues that need more focus. I’ve always been an overachiever and I will apply my strong work ethic to helping Mainers.

