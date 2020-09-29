PHILADELPHIA — Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a fracture in his left ankle Sunday, a source told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Eagles placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, which would sideline the tight end for at least three weeks. Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Goedert would “miss some time” with a “lower-body injury,” but he didn’t provide further detail.

There was public speculation that Goedert suffered a high ankle sprain, but he was diagnosed with a mild sprain along with a small fracture. He injured his ankle early in Sunday’s 23-23 tie with the Bengals when he caught a 7-yard pass.

The Eagles are expected to be without multiple starters on offense when they travel to face the 49ers on Sunday. Joining Goedert will be wide receiver Jalen Reagor, and likely wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who injured his hamstring Sunday. Receiver Alshon Jeffery could make his first appearance of the season after coming back from foot surgery last December.

CHARGERS: Los Angeles placed cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday.

The is the fifth defensive starter to end up on IR this season.

Harris suffered a foot injury during last Sunday’s 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He signed with the Chargers during the offseason after spending his first nine seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Harris joins defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (leg) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) among defensive starters on IR for the short term. Safety Derwin James (knee) and center Mike Pouncey (hip) have been ruled out for the season.

The Chargers, who are 1-2 going into Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

FALCONS: Atlanta placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury.

The loss of Dennard for at least three games deals another blow to the Falcons’ depleted secondary. The Falcons were missing two starting defensive backs, safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, their top draft pick, in Sunday’s loss to Chicago. The team announced Saturday that Terrell has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

