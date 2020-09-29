Kathryn Gerry, curator of the exhibition and visiting assistant professor of medieval art history at Bowdoin College, will give an online presentation, “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Gerry will offer a brief introduction to some of the key themes in this exhibition, and will present individual works from the show. Questions from the audience are welcomed following the talk. Registration is available at bowdoincollege.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bCmEmyXcNEKSaTb.

The Wyvern Collection, one of the most significant private collections of medieval art, brings together works from Africa, Asia, and Europe that shed light on the artistic developments and interconnected cultures of the Middle Ages, over the millennium between the sixth and sixteenth century. Devotional paintings from Ethiopia and Belgium, lusterware ceramics from Persia and Spain, and images of kings, dragons, and martyred saints demonstrate the powerful and prolific visual culture of the medieval world. “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection” showcases works from one of the most important private collections of medieval art today. The Wyvern loan, including medieval works from Europe and east Africa, together with select objects from the BCMA’s collection, offers opportunities for 21st-century viewers to engage with the vibrant art, culture, and socio-economic circumstances of the medieval past.

The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

