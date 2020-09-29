AUBURN — The Center Street McDonald’s is significantly damaged after police say a 77-year-old man mistook the gas for the brake pedal and crashed into the side of the building.

According to Chief Deputy Tim Cougle, just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Brian Hascall, 77, of Portland was trying to leave McDonald’s when he saw a vehicle was coming and attempted to stop.

Instead, Cougle said that Hascall mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Hascall’s Ford Escape lurched forward into a vehicle driven by Kelly Chase, 54, of Auburn, who was waiting in the drive-thru line of McDonald’s. His car continued forward and crashed into the corner of the McDonald’s building.

No injuries were reported.

Cougle said that there was significant damage to the side of the building but the structural integrity of the building was not compromised.

Damage to Hascall’s vehicle was estimated at over $1,000, Cougle said, while a final estimate has not been returned for the McDonald’s building.

