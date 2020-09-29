AUBURN — The Center Street McDonald’s is banged up after police say a 77-year-old man mistook the gas for the brake pedal and crashed into the building.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, police say the 77-year-old driver from Portland was trying to leave McDonald’s, saw a vehicle was coming, stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the corner of the McDonald’s building.

No injuries were reported.

There was significant damage to the side of the building but the structural integrity of the building was not compromised.

