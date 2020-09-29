Social media accounts

Occupation:

General contractor, recovery systems planner

Education:

College graduate

Community Organizations:

Town of Greene Capitol Planning Committee

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Business development, golf, boating, travel, family.

Family status:

Married with children

Years in the Legislature: 4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Senate chair of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and Labor, Commerce, Research Economic Development Committee (125th); Transportation Committee (129th); Blue Ribbon Commission on Transportation Funding (129th)

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I am not, I think as a representative of the people, a better plan could have been devised to collect our input into the state’s current financial crisis and be included in the recovery effort.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

First and foremost, we need to focus on getting Maine back on its feet. There has been hand picking of winners and losers. That’s not how to govern. Tough decisions will have to be made to decrease spending.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I believe in the free marketplace. I am a business developer and had welcomed the red tape reduction that was focused on by the last administration. As was evident by Maine’s prosperity pre-COVID.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Economics. Experience and fudiciary responsibility should be the most important items on every resident’s mind.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I do not partake in negative ad campaigns. I will not communicate with media outlets that distort quotes and truths. Allowing out-of-state money to shape Maine’s landscape is a crime.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Make a stronger Maine. Build relationships among my peers. We need to program within our means and stop borrowing from the future, so focus needs to be put on sustainability of programs.

