PARIS — American teenager Coco Gauff’s French Open debut has ended in the second round after she double-faulted 19 times in a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 loss to 159th-ranked qualifier Martina Trevisan.

Gauff double-faulted twice in the last game of the 2-hour, 11-minute match.

The 16-year-old Gauff has reached at least the third round at the other three major tournaments.

For Trevisan, a 26-year-old from Italy, this was her first victory in a Grand Slam match played to its conclusion.

She lost in the first round at the Australian Open this year in her first appearance at a major, then advanced Sunday at Roland Garros when her opponent, Camila Giorgio, stopped playing in the second set because of an injury.

Against Gauff, Trevisan kept yelling, “Yes!” and “Let’s go!” in Italian between points, then let out a high-pitched scream when the match ended.

KIKI BERTENS left the court in a wheelchair following a drama-filled 7-6 (5), 3-6, 9-7 win over 2012 finalist Sara Errani in the second round. Apparently struggling with cramps, the fifth-seeded Bertens was treated by a trainer both during and after the 3 hour, 11 minute match.

Afterward, Errani accused Bertens of faking her pain.

Bertens saved a match point with a forehand cross-court winner when Errani served for the match at 6-5 in the third.

Struggling with her ball toss, Errani often resorted to underhand serves. She had 14 double-faults.

DEFENDING CHAMP Rafael Nadal reached the third round of the French Open by beating American player Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.

The No. 2-seeded Spaniard is looking to win his record-extending 13th French Open title and equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 major titles overall.

Nadal improved his record at Roland Garros to 95-2 when he sealed victory on his first match point.

He next faces either Kei Nishikori of Japan or Stefano Travaglia of Italy.

KEI NISHIKORI’S first Grand Slam tournament since having right elbow surgery and contracting the coronavirus is over.

Stefano Travaglia beat the Japanese player 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2 in the second round of the French Open after nearly four hours.

Nishikori, who was once ranked No. 4 but is now down to No. 35, missed the U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 74th-ranked Travaglia is one of an modern-era record of six Italian men who reached the second round at Roland Garros.

SEBASTIAN KORDA has now beaten two tour veterans in his first French Open.

After eliminating Andreas Seppi in his opening main draw match, the 20-year-old American qualifier took out 21st-seeded John Isner in the second round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win.

A former junior world No. 1 and winner of the boys title at the 2018 Australian Open – and the son of 1992 French Open finalist Petr Korda – Korda broke Isner’s normally dominant serve five times.

U.S. OPEN RUNNER-UP and 10th-seeded Victoria Azarenka lost in the second round to 161st-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-2.

Azarenka’s exit means all four women who reached the semifinals in New York earlier this month already are gone in Paris. Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open because of an injured Achilles tendon, Jennifer Brady lost in the first round at Roland Garros and U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka did not make the trip to France.

Schmiedlova had lost 13 consecutive Grand Slam matches in a streak dating to 2015 until beating Venus Williams in the first round this week.

Azarenka is a former No. 1 and a two-time champion at the Australian Open.