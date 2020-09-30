Maine Voices Live Waterville features conversations between Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Craig Hickman is the first openly gay African American in history to serve in the Maine House of Representatives. Hickman, a Democrat, represents House District 81 for part of Monmouth, Readfield and Winthrop. In mid-August, he represented Maine in a 30-second national TV appearance at the virtual Democratic National Convention, announcing Maine’s delegate votes for Joe Biden, now his party’s presidential nominee. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hickman moved to New England to attend Harvard University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in government. He and his spouse, Jop Blom, live in Winthrop, where they own and operate Annabessacook Farm, a sustainable farm raising organic produce, dairy and livestock. They also host the Winthrop Community Gardens and a fresh food bank for anyone in need. As a legislator, Hickman is serving his fourth term and is the House Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, where he champions food sovereignty and other efforts to protect Maine’s small family farms and promote rural economic development.

Jessica Lowell covers business and economic development and general news in the Gardiner area for the Kennebec Journal. After short but intense aspirations to be an opera singer (age 4) and a deep-sea diver (age 6) her most enduring passion has been telling stories. A University of Maine graduate, she worked for newspapers in New Hampshire, upstate New York and Wyoming, where she has won awards for investigative and explanatory journalism. She’s a fellow of the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism and the Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources. After several years out of journalism, she returned to Maine and to writing, where she spends her free time enjoying both trees and the ocean.

Join Craig when he sits down with Jessica on Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m.

