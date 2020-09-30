Just a thought: If Susan Collins and Sara Gideon kept the money from one day’s commercials of badgering each other instead of what good they could do, they could feed the hungry children of Maine for as much as the money could buy.
And, please follow the rules and stay safe.
Mary Langelier, Lewiston
