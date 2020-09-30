LEWISTON — A story published Wednesday on page B1 was inaccurate when it listed Connors Elementary School among schools in Lewiston-Auburn that have had positive COVID-19 tests among staff or students in the last two weeks.

The story should have stated that a staff member at Connors School went into quarantine Sept. 17 after one of their family members tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member later tested negative for the virus. The school has not had any confirmed cases.

