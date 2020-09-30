Sept. 30, 1994: Loring Air Force Base, in the border town of Limestone, officially closes 41 years after it opened.

With the Cold War over, the last B-52 bomber left the base in November 1993. The end of the base’s flying mission was celebrated in ceremonies held in February 1994. A month later, the last KC-135 refueling tanker departed.

Sept. 30, 2014: A task force assembled by Gov. Paul LePage in response to complaints from shellfish harvesters releases a report concluding that the invasive European green crab is spreading rapidly along Maine’s coast.

The report cites explosive growth of the crab population from 2012 to 2013 along the coast and in river estuaries with no signs of abating. The voracious crabs threaten to gobble up large quantities of bivalve shellfish, marine worms, sea urchins, scallops and lobsters.

The state Department of Marine Resources has cited efforts to develop uses for the crabs such as aquaculture feed, food additives and pet food, but it emphasizes that its chief regulatory concern is finding ways to reduce the crab population.

