• Ryan F. Bergeron, 30, of 7 King St., Norway, on charges of operating vehicle without license, illegal attachment of plates and operating under the influence, 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Shawn T. Brown, 37, of 50 Island Road, Fryeburg, on a probation violation, 1:50 a.m. Wednesday in Fryeburg by Maine State Police.

• Misty Diciccio, 37, of 50 Island Road, Fryeburg, on a charge of falsifying physical evidence, 1:38 a.m. Wednesday in Fryeburg by Maine State Police.

• Daniel R. Irish, 45, of 44 Franklin Way, Andover, on a charge of aggravated assault, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday at Franklin County Jail.

• Kelli McAnulty, 45, of 17 Church St., Paris, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 12:24 p.m. Tuesday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jufrandy Montano, 21, of 17 Beede Ave., Lynn, Massachusetts, on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 12:56 a.m. Wednesday in Fryeburg by Maine State Police.

