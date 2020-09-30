LEWISTON — Roland Poirier has announced his bid as the Democratic candidate for Androscoggin County commissioner for District 2.

“I believe my experience as a CEO familiar with the Jay and Livermore/Livermore Falls area, and my having been a lifelong resident of Lewiston, bring me a unique perspective of county government,” Poirier said. “I will work for the best interests of Lewiston citizens, applying my management and financial experience.”

Poirier worked at Ste. Famille Federal Credit Union, now Maine Family Federal Credit Union, for 10 years. He went on to work at OTIS Federal Credit Union as CEO/president before retiring after 31 years. During his time at the helm, OTIS FCU grew to $160 million in assets, and he received recognition as Credit Union Manager of the Year.

Poirier has applied his financial abilities previously as volunteer treasurer of the Jay and Livermore/Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, director of Tri-Corp Federal Credit Union, and director of Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum.

Since his retirement, Poirier continues to volunteer as the treasurer of Museum L/A and for Meals on Wheels.

He his wife, Diane, have been married 43 years and have three children and four, soon to be five, grandsons.

The election is Nov. 3.

District 2 includes much of the northern area of Lewiston.

