Charges
Lewiston
• Cletus Davis, 42, of 8 Constance Ave., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:32 p.m. Tuesday at 155 Lisbon St.
• Dennis Christopher, 29, of 167 Pine St., on a charge of violating a harassment order, 6:17 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
• David Dujardin, 36, of 291 Lisbon St., on a probation hold, 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
• Lincoln Mann, 55, of 512 Main St., on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registry and violating conditions of release, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
• Parris Robinson, 37, of 75 Center St., Auburn, on a warrant charging burglary, domestic assault and aggravated assault, 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at 77 Seventh St., Auburn.
Auburn
• Thomas Lumpkin, 42, of 14 Chestnut St., on a charge of violating bail conditions, 7:58 p.m. Thursday at that address.
