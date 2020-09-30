(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, September 30

CYCLING

3 p.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy, Belgium, 124 miles (taped)

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va.

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2

2 p.m.

ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2

4 p.m.

TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

filed under: