Wednesday, September 30

CYCLING
3 p.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy, Belgium, 124 miles (taped)
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va.
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2
2 p.m.
ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2
4 p.m.
TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

