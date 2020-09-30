More than 56,000 customers are without power Wednesday morning as Maine receives its first significant rain in weeks.

Gusty winds are knocking out power and torrential downpours are expected to move across southern Maine throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. The weather service reports south winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph could bring down tree limbs, blow unsecured objects and cause more power outages.

A wind advisory for southern and southwest Maine has been issued by the weather service and remains in effect until noon.

Central Maine Power Co. reported more than 52,300 outages at 9:25 a.m., including nearly 7,500 in Cumberland County and 4,00 in Oxford County. Kennebec County is hardest hit with nearly 14,000 outages. There are 6,00 outage in Androscoggin County, 4,300in Franklin County and 5,000 in York County.

More than 2,300 customers are without power in South Portland, according to CMP’s website. Large outages are also reported in Cumberland, Falmouth and Gray.

Versant Maine, which serves northern and eastern areas of the state, was reporting more than 4,00 outages at 9:30 a.m. Those areas of the state are expected to see more wind and rain this afternoon.

In Westbrook, police are asking commuters to find alternative routes around the area of Saco and Bernadette streets, where a tree and powerlines have been knocked down. Crews from CMP are on scene along with Westbrook Public Safety and Public Services staff, according to police.

The weather service has issued a gale warning for Casco Bay and Penobscot Bay that remains in effect until noon. South winds of 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and seas of 4 to 7 feet are expected.

“Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility,” the gale warning says.

The rain is much needed in Maine, where several areas now in extreme drought and most of the state is in severe drought conditions. The last time Maine had such prolonged and severe drought conditions was in 2002, according to the National Weather Service.

The period from May 16 – when precipitation look a downturn – to Sept. 24 was the fourth driest on record in the Portland area since record keeping began in 1871. There were 8.17 inches of rain in the roughly four-month period, which is 7.62 inches below average, according to the weather service.

Warmer weather also contributed to more evaporation from lakes, rivers and streams. Portland experienced its hottest summer on record, with average June, July and August temperatures 3.6 degrees higher than the normal summer temperature in the city.

This story will be updated.

