STATE — The Maine Community Foundation announces $12,510 in awards from the Daniel Cardillo Charitable Fund, which supports young people pursuing their artistic, academic, athletic, and vocational or life’s passion outside of the traditional school environment.

The eight students from across Maine received support to attend programs with a range of organizations, including Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Gould Academy, Camp Kieve, University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Bryant Pond, U.S. Development Ski Team, and the Nashville Ballet.

Family, friends and admirers of Daniel Cardillo, a compassionate young man with a love of life and its possibilities, established the fund in 1999. Cardillo was a junior Olympic skier, an avid fisherman, a serious student, and a gifted artist who attacked challenges with passion and encouraged others to do their personal best and reach for their goals.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2021. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2021. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

