American Legion lists October activities

AUBURN — The William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Limited food will be available while open.

The post October schedule is announced.

Saturday dinners to go with curbside pickup: Oct. 3, salmon pie with egg sauce and coleslaw; Oct. 10, shrimp alfredo, vegetable and dinner roll; Oct. 17, roast pork, mashed potato, mixed veggies, salad and dinner roll; Oct. 24, beef chop suey, white rice and dinner roll; Oct. 31, haddock fry, fries, coleslaw and dinner roll.

There is limited seating inside due to social distancing. Dinners will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be $10 a meal. The fish fry will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Call ahead for orders from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday at 207-312-8284 or noon to 4 p.m. at 207-212-1466.

The monthly meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. An executive committee meeting will be held at 6:30.

Due to COVID-19, all activities and openings are subject to change. Follow on Facebook for updates.

Grassholes to appear at CD release party

POLAND SPRING — The Poland Spring Preservation Society will host the CD release party for “South Congress,” by the bluegrass group, The Grassholes, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, on the lawn of the Poland Spring Resort. It is their fourth studio album.

A mix of original compositions and favorites from Hank Williams and Bob Dylan, the event will feature lead vocals from all five band members and music from the fiddle, guitar, bass, banjo and harmonica.

Chairs will be provided but those wishing may also bring a blanket. Refreshments will be available. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The event is free with a $10 a person suggested donation to Poland Spring Preservation Society.

Lodge supper to benefit school program

WALES — Webster Lodge will hold a curbside supper, rain or shine, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. The meal will consist of chili with cornbread, sides of cheddar cheese and sour cream, tortilla chips and brownie bites. Cost is $8 a meal.

All proceeds will go to Bikes for Books Charity for the Greene Central and Sabattus Elementary schools. Webster Lodge is at 322 Centre Road.

Rosary Rally to be held on Longley Bridge

LEWISTON — Prayer in the Public Square will commence at the Veterans Memorial and& Laurier T. Raymond Jr. Gateway Parks at the east end of the Longley Bridge at noon Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Rosary Rally is an annual and nationwide event coordinated in conjunction with America Needs Fatima. The group will proceed to line the sidewalk on both sides of the bridge.

Visit americaneedsfatima.org for more information. Rosaries, prayers and more information will be available at the event table located at Raymond Park.