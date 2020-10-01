Contractors Hockey League standings as of Sept. 28: 1. Pratte Drywall 3-0-0, 6 points 2. Saint’s Paints Plus 2-0-1, 5 points 3. I.D.S. 1-0-2, 4 points 4. L/A Concreate 1-2-0, 2 points 5. Theberge Construction 0-2-1, 1 point, Lewiston Paint 0-3-0, 0 points.

Sunday, Sept. 27 results: Theberge Construction 2, I.D.S. 2; Saint’s Paints Plus 3, L/A Concrete 2; Pratte Drywall 1, Lewiston Paint 0.

