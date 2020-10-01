It isn’t difficult for the staff members at Responsible Pet Care to have a favorite cat or dog. It happens all the time. An animal will come into the shelter and touch the heart of someone there. This is the case with Rowe and shelter manager, Lucille.

From the day that Rowe entered Responsible Pet Care Lucille has been enamored with him. She has given him the nickname of Stud Muffin.

When you meet Rowe it is easy to see why Lucille thinks he is special. This handsome kitty is very laid back. He takes great pleasure in being touched. If he had his way he would lay around all day being admired and loved.

You may not have all day to spend with Rowe, but if you can spare just a few minutes he will make it worth while. Just ask Lucille.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

