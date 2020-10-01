LEWISTON — All are welcome to participate in a virtual pilgrimage to the Shrine of Lourdes, live-streamed by the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality’s North American Volunteers, in cooperation with Prince of Peace Parish from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Interested parties can participate online or in-person. Fr. Patrick Finn, parochial vicar of Prince of Peace Parish, will lead portions of the program, including Eucharistic adoration, from the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, which will then be broadcast worldwide. Finn served as a pilgrimage chaplain for the North American Volunteers during a 2019 special needs pilgrimage to the shrine.

Deacon Dan Revetto, a permanent deacon of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, will serve as the guide for the pilgrimage. Revetto made his commitment to the Hospitalité Notre-Dame de Lourdes, the international fellowship of men and women who commit to volunteer at Lourdes, in 2014.

In 1858, Marian apparitions occurred in the small town of Lourdes at the foot of the Pyrenees in southwest France. On Feb. 11 of that year, 14-year-old Bernadette Soubirous, on a walk to pick up sticks for firewood, met the Mother of God at the Grotto below the town along the River Gave.

Participants, whether at home or in the basilica, will have the opportunity to receive a plenary indulgence as though they were visiting the shrine in France itself.

Those who register to attend at the basilica will be able to view the entire program on big screens and receive a “pilgrimage” kit that includes a container of water from the miraculous spring in the Grotto at Lourdes, a prayer card touched to a piece of the rock of the Grotto, a candle and a rosary.

To learn how to participate online from home or in person at the basilica, visit www.princeofpeace.me/lourdes.