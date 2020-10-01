STANDISH —A free workshop that aims to guide participants in the process of letting go and learning how to forgive will be offered virtually by Saint Joseph’s College in October.

The workshop, entitled “Can You Let Go of a Grudge?”, is set for Saturday, October 17, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to attend the virtual retreat. To access the event, send an email to [email protected] or visit

www.sjcme.edu/event/fall-workshop-can-you-let-go-of-a-grudge for login information and assistance.

Fr. Frank Desiderio, CSP, an author and spiritual teacher, will lead the workshop. He has served as a campus minister, pastor, parochial vicar, and director of a seminary. Fr. Desiderio is also the author of Can You Let Go of a Grudge?: Learn to Forgive and Get on With Your Life (Paulist Press, 2014). In addition, he produced a television documentary called The Big Question: A Film About Forgiveness in 2008.

The workshop is sponsored by the Center for Faith and Spirituality at Saint Joseph’s College. The center offers opportunities to engage, nurture, and foster faith and spirituality among individuals on campus and in the wider community. The Center for Faith and Spirituality provides the space for individuals and groups to explore their own spiritual development in a setting where hospitality is experienced, community is fostered, and relationships are deepened. For more information about the center, visit www.sjcme.edu/about-us/center-for-faith-and-spirituality.

