PARIS — The​ MSAD 17, Oxford Hills School District ​is continuing the Summer Food Service Program through December 2020 for all children 18 and under. This will allow all students enrolled at MSAD17 and all other children 18 and under access to FREE breakfast and lunch meals. The USDA had announced waivers on August 31 allowing schools to continue serving FREE meals to all children through the end of 2020.

Please call the Food Service Office at 743-8914 ext. 1521 to sign up for “Meal Pickup” at one of the locations listed below. ​All Students attending in school learning, ​DO NOT​ need to call.

All Elementary and Middle School North Campus: 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. High School: 12:30 – 1 p.m.

Meals are served Monday (2 days of meals) and Wednesday (3 days of meals).

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

