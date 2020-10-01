NORWAY —

Who are the residents of Norway’s Rustfield Cemetery? How did they die? What are their stories? Learn the answers to these questions and more at the First Annual Halloween Cemetery Tour at Norway’s Rustfield Cemetery on Greenleaf Avenue. The Halloween Cemetery Tour is a collaboration of the Norway Museum and Historical Society and the First Universalist Church of Norway.

Hour-long tours are scheduled on Friday, October 30, at 4:00, 5:30, and 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31, at 1:00, 2:30. And 4:00 p.m. Tickets will be on sale at The Tribune on Main Street in Norway on Thursday, October 1. Ticket price is $10 per person.

In order to follow coronavirus social distancing guidelines, each tour will be limited to twenty people and then divided into groups of ten during the tour. Masks will be required.

