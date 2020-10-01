During the month of October, the Camden Public Library is celebrating “History Month.” In addition to numerous online programs and special features on social media, the library has curated a virtual exhibit of vintage photographs and images from the library’s Walsh History Center including this image of the view from the Summit House on Mt. Battie in 1907. Visit the calendar of events at librarycamden.org for access to the gallery and details about upcoming programs.

