NORWAY — Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main Street, Norway is excited to announce it’s fifth indoor yard sale on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Well known for its giant annual outdoor August Yard Sale, this year has presented a unique challenge. The community has been generous with its donations and the church has been busy creating a “Covid” solution. This year, the church is having several smaller sales.

This fifth sale, in addition to many new and unique items, will focus on upcoming holidays: Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. As usual, everything is clean, in good working order and reasonably priced. There will be many decorations, holiday gifts, small appliances, linens, dishes, cookware, household items, antiques, kids toys, sporting goods, tools and furniture. They are spaced in the church basement, so that workers and shoppers can maintain a social distance. All are required to wear masks. Only a limited number of shoppers are able to shop at a time.

The money raised by the indoor yard sale will be used for the many missions of our community church, which include but are not limited to: the free drive thru supper, online worship service, Bible study, knitting and book groups.

If you have questions, please contact the church office by calling 207-743-2290. Check out our Facebook page.

filed under: